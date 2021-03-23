 Skip to main content
Teen accused of murder in death of Orangeburg educator
Teen accused of murder in death of Orangeburg educator

OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg teen has been charged in the December shooting death of a school teacher.

“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the U.S. Marshals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one,” he said.

Ravenell said the 15-year-old male has been charged with murder. The teen will go before a Family Court judge at a later date for a probable cause hearing.

The sheriff said the male is the second person charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Orangeburg County investigators were sent to a Myers Road residence after receiving a report of the shooting.

In January, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. was taken into custody and charged with murder.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Lexington County, is being held in Florida on charges in that state. Guinyard will eventually be extradited to face the charge here.

