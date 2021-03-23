Teen accused of murder in death of Orangeburg educator

An Orangeburg teen has been charged in the December shooting death of a school teacher.

“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the U.S. Marshals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one,” he said.

Ravenell said the 15-year-old male has been charged with murder. The teen will go before a Family Court judge at a later date for a probable cause hearing.

The sheriff said the male is the second person charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Orangeburg County investigators were sent to a Myers Road residence after receiving a report of the shooting.

In January, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. was taken into custody and charged with murder.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Lexington County, is being held in Florida on charges in that state. Guinyard will eventually be extradited to face the charge here.

