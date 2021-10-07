Teacher’s assistant dies in Orangeburg County crash; ‘Ms. Robinson loved Dover Elementary School,’ principal says

A Wednesday afternoon collision claimed the life of a beloved Dover Elementary School teacher’s assistant, according to Dover Principal Sylvia Williams.

Williams sent a message to parents Thursday, telling them about the loss of Courtney Robinson, who worked and lived in North. Robinson was a mother of two children.

Williams said, “Ms. Robinson loved Dover Elementary School. The compassion she had for our children was incredible, and her dedication to their kindergarten success and personal well-being (were) beyond compare.

“Today and the days ahead will be very difficult for our Dover Elementary School Family, however, we will carry on in loving memory of Ms. Robinson and with the very best interest of Dover’s children at heart.”

Dover had additional counselors on campus on Thursday. Their initial focus was the kindergarten and first-grade classrooms, where “Ms. Robinson’s caring presence will be missed most,” Williams noted.

The school’s upper grade students, teachers, staff and families also have counseling services available.