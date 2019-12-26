{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man was charged after he allegedly shot a Regional Medical Center employee at the hospital.

In the days and weeks following the shooting, RMC officials revisited the facility’s security measures and discussions ensued about mental health care access.

On April 10, 23-year-old Abrian Sabb allegedly entered the RMC emergency department at 8:45 a.m. while holding a semi-automatic rifle.

Investigators say Sabb jumped over a desk in the emergency room, fired the rifle and watched an employee drop to the ground.

The employee underwent immediate surgery and was in the hospital for an extended period of time.

Sabb surrendered the rifle to law enforcement and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies placed the Casa Court man into custody without further incident.

RMC remained under a highly secured lockdown for a couple of hours as deputies checked each room to ensure no other threat remained.

Regular functions resumed at the hospital after a few hours.

Sabb is charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Sabb had been suffering from schizophrenic episodes because he hadn’t been taking his medication properly, his father said after the shooting.

His father explained that Sabb’s girlfriend took him to the Department of Mental Health on April 9, but claimed they refused to treat him at that time.

According to sheriff’s office incident reports, Sabb and his girlfriend arrived the hospital at 7:29 a.m. on April 10.

Although the treating physician and nurse attempted to keep Sabb at the emergency department, he left at around 8:30 a.m.

He allegedly returned about 15 minutes later with a rifle he was able to acquire the previous day.

Members of the legislative delegation spoke of the need to improve access for mental health patients to medical treatment and care.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, addressed the General Assembly within days after the incident. Other delegation members, all Democrats, stood by her side in solidarity, including Rep. Russell Ott of St. Matthews, Rep. Jerry Govan of Orangeburg and Rep. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg.

In the days after the shooting, RMC added internal armed security officers.

RMC also signed a contract with Allied Universal, a security company, to provide armed officers in the emergency department.

In addition, RMC has its own security detail and the sheriff’s office also patrols the campus and emergency department.

