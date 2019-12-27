A multi-count federal indictment released in March accused six officers and three others with various federal crimes.
By the end of the year, all but one of the nine co-defendants pleaded guilty to their roles.
The public learned of the allegations when the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against Springfield Police Chief Lacra Jenkins, Springfield Police Officer Allan Hunter, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carolyn Colter Franklin, Deputy Nathaniel Miller Shazier III, Deputy Stanley Lavalle Timmons, Deputy Willie Paul David Rogers, James Albert Tucker and Saurabhkumar “Sonny” B. Patel and Tarang Patel.
At a press conference on the day of the deputies’ arrests, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “I stand here angry – no, mad as hell and extremely, extremely disappointed in the alleged actions. I will never turn away an outside agency when they are trying to do an investigation and trying to rid anything or anybody not standing for law and order.”
He fired the deputies.
Some of the co-defendants were involved in creating fake paperwork for U-Visas, which allow alien crime victims to remain in the U.S. while an investigation or prosecution continues.
The indictment accused four officers of helping individuals obtain fraudulent U-Visas by taking bribes for fake certifications and incident reports. The bribes included laptops, Microsoft Xboxes and smart speakers.
The scheme turned into an FBI sting.
An undercover agent convinced some of the law enforcement officers to guard tractor-trailers the officers thought contained the proceeds from drug sales.
Ultimately, some of the officers agreed to guard tractor-trailers which they believed contained kilogram quantities of cocaine and methamphetamines.
The first to plead guilty in the case was Tarang Patel. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy and visa fraud.
A judge sentenced him to time served and a $200 fine.
All but one of the other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles. They’ve not yet been sentenced.
They are:
• Sonny Patel pleaded guilty to conspiracy involving immigration visas.
• Franklin pleaded guilty to conspiracy involving immigration visas and three counts of aiding and abetting visa fraud.
• Rogers pleaded guilty to conspiracy involving immigration visas and one count of aiding and abetting visa fraud.
• Shazier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.
• Hunter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and four counts of visa fraud.
• Timmons pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
• Jenkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate federal law, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of visa fraud.
Tucker’s charges are pending. Tucker, who was representing himself as an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office reserve officer, is charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
