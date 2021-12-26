T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 6 -- Orangeburg officer fired, arrested following alleged assault

In the top stories across The T&D region in 2021, number 6 involves the termination and arrest of an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer after he allegedly put his boot in the back of a 58-year-old man’s neck on Colleton Street.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged former officer David Lance Dukes, 39, of Orangeburg, with first-degree assault and battery in the days following a July 26 incident.

His warrant alleges, “Officer Dukes then approached the victim, who was on his hands and knees. While the victim was in a defenseless position on his hands and knees, Officer Dukes raised his right leg and forcibly stomped with his boot on the victim’s neck and/or head area. The force of the blow caused the victim’s head to strike the concrete. The victim suffered a contusion to his forehead and was transported by EMS.”

The July 26 incident was captured on multiple police body cameras and dashboard cameras.

Dukes’ charge remains pending. He’s out of jail on bond.

In November, the City of Orangeburg and Dukes’ accuser, Clarence Gailyard, reached a $650,000 settlement.

The settlement money will be paid through the city’s insurance carrier.

“Mr. Gailyard is pleased to put this very troubling incident behind him and looks forward to moving on with the rest of his life. We appreciate how quickly Orangeburg city leadership moved to make this right by Mr. Gailyard. I’ve handled numerous cases involving police violence previously and rarely have I seen a city swiftly accept responsibility and also work to ensure that this never happens to another person,” said Gailyard’s attorney, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

The July 26 incident resulted after someone on Colleton Street called police because they thought they saw someone with a gun.

Dukes and Cpl. Brandy Smith responded to the scene at 5:10 p.m. and seconds later, Sgt. Aqkwele Polidore arrived.

Once on scene, Polidore saw 33-year-old Demario Julien on the ground. He was not wearing handcuffs.

Just a few feet away, Polidore saw Dukes with his service weapon drawn and yelling at Gailyard to get on the ground, her report on the incident states.

“Mr. Gailyard carefully got on the ground, laying flat with his hands up, and Dukes jumped and stomped Mr. Gailyard on the back of his neck with his foot and stated, ‘I said get on the ground,’ then handcuffed him,” she wrote.

She said Dukes told Smith to look for the gun behind the truck.

Smith replied that she couldn’t find a gun.

In the use-of-force report Dukes filed, he alleged that he used “empty hand control” to force Gailyard to the ground.

He noted that he “took his right foot and pushed the subject to the ground.”

He wrote that Gailyard was armed with a “dog stick,” which he alleged “was hidden under a vehicle when officers arrived on the scene.”

Bamberg described the “dog stick” as a wooden stick with gray duct tape wrapped around it.

ODPS Capt. Victor Cordon noted in a report that Dukes’ actions were “excessive and clearly nothing that was taught or instructed in the agency to gain control of a subject.”

Then-ODPS Director Mike Adams’ handwritten report states, “It is my opinion that use of force was not justified and was a clear violation of our use of force policy. This incident has been turned over to the South Caroline Law Enforcement Division for investigation.”

Before the City of Orangeburg released video footage of the incident, Bamberg said at a press conference, “This is not an Officer David Dukes problem, this is a City of Orangeburg problem. This is an ODPS problem. Attitude reflects leadership and we’ve seen failed leadership before.”

About three weeks after the July 26 incident, The T&D asked Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering about rumors circulating that Adams cleaned out his office and turned in the keys to his patrol vehicles.

At that time, Evering said Adams had decided to “take some annual leave.”

On Sept. 29, Adams announced his retirement after being away from the department for just over a month.

The City of Orangeburg is seeking a new leader for DPS, but hired the Rev. Charles Austin Sr., a former Columbia police chief, as interim director in the meantime.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

