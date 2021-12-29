T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 3 – Security changes follow Orangeburg-Wilkinson shooting; suspect, 14, could be tried as an adult

A shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School left three students injured and led to numerous security changes in Orangeburg County School District schools.

The shooting incident ranks as the 3rd story among The T&D’s Top 10 stories of 2021.

A 14-year-old male has been charged in the Aug. 18 incident.

His charges include: possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school campus and three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The suspect “is still detained” at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said this week.

There’s a possibility that the suspect will face charges as an adult.

“I have requested a pre-waiver evaluation to be conducted. I anticipate it being completed in the near future and will make my final decision of whether to request a family court judge to waive him after I receive the final report. For now, however, we are proceeding with a waiver request,” Pascoe said.

If the 14-year-old is convicted as an adult, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. on the back of the school campus, located at 601 Bruin Parkway.

Ravenell said the 14-year-old couldn’t leave campus once staff and law enforcement began to implement a safety response plan.

“So he had to take shelter somewhere and was located in there a couple of hours later,” Ravenell said.

O-W classes were cancelled for the remainder of the week.

The Sunday before classes resumed, Orangeburg-area clergy held a prayer service in the school’s gymnasium.

“We reclaim this site as a place of hope, transformation and learning,” the Rev. Ken Nelson said in a prayer during the service. Nelson is the Orangeburg superintendent of United Methodist Church.

O-W Principal Rahim El-Amin, who’s also an alumnus of the school, said, “Orangeburg-Wilkinson is an outstanding school.”

“That one situation does not represent what we do here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and will not represent what we do here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School,” he said.

“What we do here is educate our students,” he added. “We do a great job here at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School of educating students.”

He praised the school’s faculty and staff for handling “a situation we never thought would happen.”

Immediately following the shooting incident, additional security personnel were added, dismissal schedules were staggered and students were required to clear through metal detectors upon entering the school.

By mid-September, the Orangeburg County School District implemented additional safety protocols, such as requiring students in the district’s middle and high schools to carry clear book bags.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said parents can expect the clear book bag policy to extend to K-12 next year.

A clear bag or no bag policy is already in effect at all districtwide athletic events.

The district is coordinating with law enforcement for random drug and weapon sweeps at schools.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit and investigators have partnered with the district to conduct such searches.

