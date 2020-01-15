COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kevin Corbin Sheppard, 27, of Swansea, on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
Investigators state Sheppard solicited someone he believed to be a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to someone he believed to be a minor.
Sheppard was arrested on Jan. 9. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18 (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
