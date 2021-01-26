SUV strikes trees, killing driver in Orangeburg County

An SUV crashed into several trees on Tuesday morning, killing the driver, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver’s 2008 Nissan Armada ran off the road, struck a ditch and then crashed into the trees.

The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on S.C. Highway 70 near Fogle Pond Road. It’s in the Cope area of Orangeburg County.

Tidwell said the driver was the only occupant of the SUV and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Including Tuesday morning’s collision, there have been four fatal highway deaths in Orangeburg County since the start of the year.

During the same time period last year, the county had two highway fatalities.

There haven’t been any fatal highway crashes this year in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Neither of those counties experienced any fatal highway collisions during the same time period last year.

To date, there have been 56 fatal highway collisions across the Palmetto State this year.

During the same time period last year, the state had 50 fatal collisions.

