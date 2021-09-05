SUV stolen at Orangeburg gas station

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A male sped away with another man’s burgundy GMC Envoy, which contained two guns and tools, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was at the Xpress Travel Center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive, and parked at one of the fuel pumps.

He left the key inside of the SUV and the windows down, according to an incident report.

As he walked into the store, an unknown male asked him for a ride.

The man told him that he was having issues with the SUV and couldn’t give him a ride.

The man then exited the store and saw the same unknown male driving away in the SUV, the report said.

Inside the SUV were the following: a .22-caliber revolver in the glove compartment, a .22-caliber semi-automatic Winchester rifle on the backseat and a toolbox containing $3,000 worth of tools.

The value of the stolen SUV and its contents is $7,900.

In an unrelated report, a Green Street homeowner reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday that someone shot her house when she wasn’t home.