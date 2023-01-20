SUV stolen as father was washing for daughter in Elloree

ELLOREE – A Ridgeville man is accused of stealing an SUV as it was being washed by the owner’s father. The SUV crashed into a yard as it was being chased by Elloree police.

Montana Zohn Dishong, 29, of 185 Brown Deer Run, Ridgeville is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $10,000, grand larceny valued $10,000 or more and failure to stop for blue lights.

The theft occurred at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 as a man was in the process of washing his daughter’s 2015 Chevrolet Equinox at the carwash located at 2861 Cleveland Street, Elloree Police Chief Shawn Murphree said.

Someone driving a 2005 silver Nissan Frontier circled the carwash twice, Murphree said.

The man went to get quarters from a machine at the car wash when he saw someone get out of the pickup and into the SUV and speed away, Murphree said.

The man saw that the keys were in the ignition of the Frontier, so he took off in the truck and pursued the person driving his daughter’s SUV.

By that time, one of the man’s family members was able to flag down an Elloree officer.

The man parked the Frontier at the nearby Family Dollar and the officer then chased the SUV.

Murphree alleges the SUV continued on Old Number Six Highway toward Santee at speeds exceeding 90 mph. It then turned onto S.C. Highway 267, reaching 110 mph before it crashed in a yard on Antioch Road.

After crashing into the yard, the person in the SUV allegedly tried to run into the woods.

“It’s lucky nobody got killed,” Murphree said.

“He just upset the whole community,” he added.

Officers took the suspect into custody and transported him to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out before taking him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Murphree said the Frontier had been reported stolen in Walterboro.

Dishong was also was also sought by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for allegedly violating his probation, Murphree said.

He was also out on bond in Pickens County on charges of second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

“He ain’t going to come to Elloree and commit crimes like that,” Murphree said.

“I’m going to ask for the highest bond available and the maximum penalty,” he added.

Murphree also charged Dishong with third or subsequent driving under suspension.

Dishong is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $1 million bond set by Elloree Municipal Judge Lauren Davis.

If convicted, Dishong faces up to 20 years in prison.

The S.C. Highway Patrol, Santee Police Department, Holly Hill Police Department and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.