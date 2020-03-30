SUV, guns taken from St. Matthews yard
SUV, guns taken from St. Matthews yard

Calhoun County

Sheriff’s Office

A St. Matthews man reported that his wife’s SUV and other items, totaling about $35,000, were stolen from his backyard.

On March 22, the man said that someone had stolen his wife's white 2019 GMC SUV from his backyard. He also reported that items were taken from his truck, they were a J.C. Higgins 20-gauge shotgun, a .22 rifle, and $200 cash. The GMC truck had STAR on the vehicle and the company said it was located in Lexington County. The vehicle was located and when it was stopped, two males ran from the vehicle but a young lady was detained. The value of the truck and guns is $35,425.

In other reports:

• On March 22, a Lexington woman reported that someone had stolen her 2013 Honda Tucson from a Cameron location. The value of the vehicle is $11,000.

• On the morning of March 22, a St. Matthews man reported that two unknown subjects came onto his property, pushed his EZ Go golf cart away from his shed and loaded it on the back of a truck and drove away. The value of the golf cart is $2,000.

St. Matthews Police Department

• On March 18, a Dollar General employee reported that a St. Matthews man loaded money on a Visa card twice for $240 each time – he allegedly used two $100 bills that were found to be counterfeit. The loss for the store is $200.

• On March 20 a St. Matthews man reported that he was attacked by his live-in partner. She allegedly threw a landline telephone at him, which he threw back at her, knocking out a front tooth. After investigation, the man was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

• On March 22, 2020, and employee of Dollar General reported an Orangeburg woman tried to leave the store with a bag containing $43.74 worth of items in a black shopping bag. An officer also found a marijuana pipe in the suspect’s purse. The suspect was charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

