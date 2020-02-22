Suspicious person reported at Elloree plant

Calhoun County
Sheriff’s Office
An employee of an Elloree bottling plant reported a suspicious person on the premises who was asking for him.
On Feb. 17, the employee reported that a Summerville man was seen in the parking lot of Hickory Springs Bottling Company, appearing to be under the influence of drugs and with a sawed-off shotgun in his truck. The suspect was reportedly asking for the employee. According to two witnesses, the suspect said that he needed his job back.
The plant manager requested that the suspect be placed on trespass notice.