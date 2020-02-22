Suspicious person reported at Elloree plant

Calhoun County

Sheriff’s Office

An employee of an Elloree bottling plant reported a suspicious person on the premises who was asking for him.

On Feb. 17, the employee reported that a Summerville man was seen in the parking lot of Hickory Springs Bottling Company, appearing to be under the influence of drugs and with a sawed-off shotgun in his truck. The suspect was reportedly asking for the employee. According to two witnesses, the suspect said that he needed his job back.