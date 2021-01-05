‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Orangeburg County home where body found in deep freezer

NORWAY – Fire has destroyed the vacant home where a decomposed body was found inside of deep freezer.
Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said the fire is “suspicious in nature.”
All that remains of the Norway-area home are the brick chimneys and the metal roof, which is now on the ground.
The body was discovered by eight adults who were riding around on four-wheelers in Norway, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report said. They decided to check out the home on Woodview Circle because they heard it was haunted.
One of the members of the group found the body when he looked inside the deep freezer.
Joey Williamson of Norway, the owner of the home, said there was no electricity going to it. He wonders if whoever put the body in the freezer also burned the house.
The two-story home was about 100 years old, he said. No one’s lived in it for about a decade.
He also recalled seeing the freezer on the porch about five years ago, but didn’t note anything suspicious about it then.
Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Tuesday, “At this time, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office can confirm that remains were found in the freezer. We are currently working with forensic experts to properly determine the sex and identity of the remains as well as the cause and manner of death. This process will take some time as we methodically investigate this case to ensure proper positive results.
“As we, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, work in conjunction with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, we ask that anyone that may have information concerning this case or the identity of this individual to please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.”
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.