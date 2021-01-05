‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Orangeburg County home where body found in deep freezer

NORWAY – Fire has destroyed the vacant home where a decomposed body was found inside of deep freezer.

Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said the fire is “suspicious in nature.”

All that remains of the Norway-area home are the brick chimneys and the metal roof, which is now on the ground.

The body was discovered by eight adults who were riding around on four-wheelers in Norway, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report said. They decided to check out the home on Woodview Circle because they heard it was haunted.

One of the members of the group found the body when he looked inside the deep freezer.

Joey Williamson of Norway, the owner of the home, said there was no electricity going to it. He wonders if whoever put the body in the freezer also burned the house.

The two-story home was about 100 years old, he said. No one’s lived in it for about a decade.

He also recalled seeing the freezer on the porch about five years ago, but didn’t note anything suspicious about it then.