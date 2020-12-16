Suspended Bamberg County councilman indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard on charges of lying on an application to buy a firearm.

According to federal court documents, Kinard is scheduled to be arraigned on two charges at 10 a.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Shiva V. Hodges at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse in Columbia.

A federal complaint alleges that the 49-year-old made material false statements on an application when he attempted to purchase a 9mm Taurus G3 pistol on Dec. 2. He was out on bond on state charges at the time.

Kinard allegedly completed the required application, which asked, in part, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year…?”

Kinard allegedly answered, "No."

The application also asked, “Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?”

Kinard allegedly answered, "No."

The firearms dealer didn’t sell Kinard the gun, the federal complaint states.