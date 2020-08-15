Suspects sought in fatal collisions; two killed, one seriously injured in hit-and-runs

The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding suspects in three unsolved hit-and-run collisions, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
One crash left a child dead. An adult was killed in another. The third left a bicyclist with serious injuries.
The first fatal hit-and-run occurred on Saturday, May 7, 2016 on Interstate 26 eastbound near mile marker 134 in Calhoun County.
At 5:40 p.m., a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a burgundy Nissan Rogue.
The Rogue ran off the road and struck a tree. The Ram pickup, of an unknown year, fled the scene.
Grace Hanson Sulak, 14, died in the collision.
She had been riding home to Bluffton after a track meet in Columbia.
Two other occupants in the SUV weren’t injured. One of those occupants was Sulak’s best friend.
The white Dodge will likely have damage to the front right bumper or fender area, Tidwell said.
The second fatal hit-and-run occurred on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, around 8 p.m., killing 29-year-old Thomas Deon “T.D.” Franklin of Orangeburg.
Franklin was riding his mini-bike motorcycle southbound on Kennerly Road, near Providence Road, about 5.2 miles north of Orangeburg, Tidwell said.
A vehicle of an unknown make or model struck Franklin’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
Franklin left behind a daughter, his parents and additional family members.
A third unsolved hit-and-run caused a Holly Hill bicyclist to have serious injuries, Tidwell said.
That collision occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 on Coach Road, between Dawson Street and Salisbury Road, about three miles east of Holly Hill.
He said the vehicle that struck the bicyclist is likely a 1997 to 2003 white Ford F150 or a 1997 to 2002 white Ford Expedition with damage to the right passenger front and passenger side mirror.
If anyone has information about these collisions or the vehicles of interest, they are asked to call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 1-843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
