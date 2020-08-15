Suspects sought in fatal collisions; two killed, one seriously injured in hit-and-runs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding suspects in three unsolved hit-and-run collisions, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

One crash left a child dead. An adult was killed in another. The third left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

The first fatal hit-and-run occurred on Saturday, May 7, 2016 on Interstate 26 eastbound near mile marker 134 in Calhoun County.

At 5:40 p.m., a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a burgundy Nissan Rogue.

The Rogue ran off the road and struck a tree. The Ram pickup, of an unknown year, fled the scene.

Grace Hanson Sulak, 14, died in the collision.

She had been riding home to Bluffton after a track meet in Columbia.

Two other occupants in the SUV weren’t injured. One of those occupants was Sulak’s best friend.

The white Dodge will likely have damage to the front right bumper or fender area, Tidwell said.

The second fatal hit-and-run occurred on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, around 8 p.m., killing 29-year-old Thomas Deon “T.D.” Franklin of Orangeburg.