Suspects sought in Cameron woman’s death; 3-year-old injured in shooting
Suspects sought in Cameron woman's death; 3-year-old injured in shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the people responsible for killing a 43-year-old Cameron woman and injuring a 3-year-old boy at a Santee home on Feb. 20.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 in cash to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said on Tuesday if anyone is harboring any suspects in this case or withholding information, they too may face charges.

Back on Feb. 20, a drive-by shooting on the 500 block of Resort Street left Shirley Isaac dead.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found her on the living room floor, unconscious and bleeding from her neck, according to an incident report.

In a back room, a 3-year-old boy was wrapped in a blanket with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Other adults and children were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Bullets struck the rear windshields of a 2005 tan Mazda Tribute and a 2015 gray Dodge Challenger parked at the scene.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Crimestoppers also has the P3 Tips app, or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

Shirley Isaac

Shirley Isaac was killed in a Feb. 20 drive-by shooting, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

