Suspects sought in burglary; two could be in Orangeburg
Suspects sought in burglary; two could be in Orangeburg

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this 2016 silver Nissan Rogue after it was stolen on Friday morning.

 LAURENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two people suspected of burglarizing a Laurens County home, and then taking off in the homeowner’s vehicle, may be in the Orangeburg area, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.

Kristopher Burton, 40, of Waterloo, and Amanda Marler, 28, of Laurens, were last seen in the Orangeburg area, according to Snow.

The pair allegedly burglarized the home and stole a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue, with a South Carolina license plate of NLL 509, between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

“They are to be considered armed and dangerous,” Snow said of Burton and Marler.

If anyone sees Burton or Marler, they are asked to contact law enforcement and not approach them.

Tips can be provided by calling 911, Laurens County Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Callers don’t have to give their names.

+2 
Kristopher Burton

Burton

 LAURENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
+2 
Amanda Marler

Marler

 LAURENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

