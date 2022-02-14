Suspects’ DNA not found at scene; Orangeburg County officials testify in quadruple homicide trial

DNA and fingerprints collected at the scene of a quadruple homicide don’t match the four men charged in the deaths, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators who testified on Monday.

In addition, a cleaning crew at the home found evidence – such as two cellphones and cocaine – that investigators missed when processing the scene at 7050 Old State Road, just outside of Holly Hill.

On July 15, 2015, four people were killed and another was injured at the home.

Capt. Gerald Carter, Sgt. Jared Kittrell and Lt. William Ketcherside, all of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, testified on Monday that investigators processed the scene for evidence over a two-day period. A cleaning crew then went to the home.

Someone from the cleaning crew called investigators after discovering cocaine in a plastic cup on the kitchen counter.

Cleaners also found an Apple iPhone and an LG phone in the home.

Carter said investigators collected a total of eight cellphones during the two-day period.

Four Eutawville men are each charged with four counts murder and one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary: Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman. Bailey, Scott and Smith are on trial, while Coleman is expected to testify as a state witness.

They’re accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50.

Nelson, Perry and Sanders are half-siblings. Hutto was engaged to the children’s father, Christopher Dean Wright, who wasn’t home at the time of the shootings.

Investigators found the master bedroom was “torn up, ransacked,” Ketcherside said.

A set of box springs and a mattress were positioned upright, a hole was in the ceiling and insulation from the attic was on the floor of the bedroom and closet.

Drawers from one of the dressers were removed and the contents were emptied.

The other dresser had drawers that were opened and emptied.

The master bathroom’s cabinets and drawers were opened and the contents strewn about the floor.

The kitchen was in disarray. Cabinets and drawers were open. Flour was spilled on the floor. Items cluttered the countertops.

In the living room, an end table was overturned.

At the entrance of a hallway, contents of a closet were on the floor.

In one of the bedrooms down the hall, investigators found Hutto’s lifeless body.

In the other bedroom, Nelson, Perry and Sanders were on the floor between the bed and closet. The mattresses were overturned in the room, clothes were on the floor and dresser drawers were open.

Nelson survived. A helicopter flew him to the Medical University of South Carolina. He’s now 14.

Carter testified there weren’t any indications that the bodies were dragged to their locations.

Investigators found one .380-caliber PMC shell casing and two .40-caliber Federal shell casings in the room where the children were found.

Under cross-examination by Bailey’s attorney, Aimee Zmroczek, Carter testified there wasn’t any way to prove when the bullets were fired.

During autopsies, the medical examiner recovered one bullet fragment each from the heads of Hutto, Perry and Sanders, Carter said.

The medical examiner recovered five bullet fragments from Butler, who was found outside the home.

Investigators also found a pair of insulated gloves in the home. One of the gloves was in the living room behind the leg of a piece of furniture. The other glove was found in a pile of insulation on the floor of the master bedroom.

The jury saw detailed photos of the crime scenes.

Carter testified that S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents assisted in tracking down known cellphones.

SLED called Carter to a field along Caswell Lane. That’s where they found Hutto’s phone.

On the same day, investigators found a burned green Mercedes on a field road off of an unpaved portion of Gemini Drive. The Mercedes belonged to Wright.

The trial resumes at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Tuesday with Ketcherside continuing as a witness.

