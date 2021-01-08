Suspects charged in Neeses home invasion

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two men are accused of breaking into a Neeses home and robbing a resident at gunpoint.

Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, of 3434 Laurens Road Apt. 214, Greenville, and Byron Dwayne Felder, 40, of 2129 Woodtrail Drive, Columbia, are each charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The men are being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond. A third suspect is being sought.

The home invasion occurred on Dec. 2 at a Neeses Highway home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A resident alleged Jackson knocked on the side door and asked to use the phone because his car broke down.

The man told deputies that he was familiar with Jackson from school, so he opened the door.

When he opened the door, Jackson, Felder and the third suspect allegedly pushed him out of the way and came inside.

The man claims the intruders pushed him to the floor and beat him in the head with their guns.