Suspect sought in vending machine theft in Orangeburg

Investigators are seeking the person who broke into vending machines at an Orangeburg business, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have photos from security cameras that show this individual breaking into machines this morning,” Ravenell said. “If you know who he is, give us a call. We’d like to know who he is too.”

Investigators were sent to the Edisto Wash and Go on Old Edisto Drive just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a theft.

Security video showed a masked white male wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts breaking into a soft drink machine at the business, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect made off with an undetermined, small amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or the incident, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

