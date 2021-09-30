Suspect sought in Cameron shooting; 30-year-old shot in chest; women accused of not reporting incident

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend.

Terrence Jeovaney Haigler, of 109 Herlong Avenue, St. Matthews, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators allege Haigler shot his sister’s boyfriend in the chest outside of an Old State Road residence in Cameron on Sept. 11.

The injured man called 911, telling the dispatcher he was driving himself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies arrived at the hospital, noticed the injured man’s truck parked in the ambulance bay of the Emergency Room and attempted to speak to him while he was undergoing treatment.

Deputies noted the injured man couldn’t speak because he had been intubated.

The report alleges the injured man shook his head “yes” when deputies asked him if Terrence Haigler shot him.

Investigators are trying to locate Haigler but haven’t been able to find him, according to Capt. Jimmy Orso of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.