 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect sought in Calhoun County theft
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Suspect sought in Calhoun County theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person who broke into ThermoKing, located on Sonntag Drive in Gaston.

 CCSO

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person who broke into ThermoKing, located on Sonntag Drive in Gaston.

Authorities believe the person may have cut a hole in the fence just after midnight Saturday.

The person then loaded up several items on a golf cart and drove them to the hole in the fence, Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said. He placed the items in his personal vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was wearing pants, a hoodie and face covering that were all camouflage, as well as dark-colored gloves and shoes.

Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News