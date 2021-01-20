Suspect sought in Calhoun County theft

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person who broke into ThermoKing, located on Sonntag Drive in Gaston.

Authorities believe the person may have cut a hole in the fence just after midnight Saturday.

The person then loaded up several items on a golf cart and drove them to the hole in the fence, Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said. He placed the items in his personal vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was wearing pants, a hoodie and face covering that were all camouflage, as well as dark-colored gloves and shoes.

Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.