Suspect sought after shooting; Springfield mayor says officer not hit by gunfire

Authorities searched an area near Springfield Monday after someone reportedly shot at a police officer, according to reports.

Springfield Mayor Ed Furtick said the search was ongoing Monday afternoon.

The officer wasn’t hit in the incident, Furtick said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist the Springfield Police Department in the search for the suspect, according to SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.

The incident began with a car chase, according to WIS-TV.

The station reported the car crashed into a police car and a person fired four or five shots at law enforcement while running away.

Residents living near the incident location were asked to shelter in place until they were told that all was safe, WIS-TV reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in and set up a perimeter to contain the subject during the search.

The S.C. Highway Patrol referred questions about the incident to the Springfield Police Department, which did not return calls on Monday.

The North Police Department also responded to the scene.

