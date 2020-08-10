You have permission to edit this article.
Suspect in shooting of two people found after 4-hour manhunt, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says
Suspect in shooting of two people found after 4-hour manhunt, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says

Jamal Brown

Brown

 OCSO

After a four-hour search in wooded areas, a suspect in the shooting of two people has been taken into custody, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamal Brown, 29, was located hiding in a wooded area just north of the shooting scene. Brown was found to still be armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 8:15 a.m., Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a caller reporting someone making threats with a gun at a Whitford Stage Road residence.

As deputies arrived, shots were fired from the residence, prompting a larger law enforcement response.

Two people inside the residence were injured in the shooting incident. While their condition is unknown, they have been transported to an area hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

