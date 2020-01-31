A man suspected of robbing banks in Orangeburg and St. George was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, according to St. George Police Chief Brett Camp.
Sean Saxby, 49, of Walterboro, is currently being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.
Details about his arrest were not available by press time.
Saxby is suspected of robbing First Citizens Bank at 791 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, on Thursday.
The robber entered the bank just after 3 p.m., walked immediately to a teller’s counter and stated, “Give me all the money,” according to a police incident report.
The teller told officers she didn’t hear him and he again stated, “Give me all the money.”
The teller handed over cash. The robber put it in the pocket of his hoodie and walked out of the bank.
The robber didn’t show a weapon during the incident, the report states.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said the robber may have had a car waiting nearby.
Saxby is also suspected of robbing the First Citizens Bank at 129 N. Parler Avenue, St. George, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Camp.
When the robber entered the bank, he told a teller, “This is a bank robbery. Give me the money. No dye packs.”
No one saw the robber brandish a weapon during the ordeal, Camp said.
He said Saxby may drive a 2016 grey Honda HR-V.
According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, one of Saxby’s relatives reported on Tuesday that he’d borrowed another family member’s vehicle so he could go to his job in Summerville.
The family member said that the vehicle was a 2016 Honda HR-V.
The family member said Saxby left at 5:30 a.m., with the understanding that he’d return no later than 3 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., Saxby allegedly called the family member to say he was 15 minutes away, but never returned, the incident report states.
Saxby’s family members told authorities that he’d been released from a federal halfway house three days before.
Relatives warned deputies that “a bank robbery is eminent in the Charleston area and will be committed by Sean and his criminal associates within the next few days.”
They told deputies that each time he’s released from prison, Saxby seems to reunite with criminal associates and engage in unlawful activities.
Federal records show Saxby has a history of bank robberies.
On Dec. 13, 2010, he pleaded guilty to three bank robberies from June of that year:
• June 25 at the First Citizens Bank at 129 Parler Avenue, St. George. He took $1,011 in cash.
• June 26 at the Wachovia Bank at 1305 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston. He took $465.99.
• June 29 at Carolina First Bank, 852 Orleans Road, Charleston. He took $400.
He also pleaded guilty to an attempted bank robbery on June 26, 2010 at Bank of America, 1806 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston.
A U.S District Judge sentenced him on April 13, 2011 to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to federal court records.
He was also ordered to pay the banks back for the money he stole.
Then on Oct. 21, 2015, Saxby pleaded guilty to the robbery of a First Citizens Bank in North Charleston.
Saxby robbed that bank on April 20, 2015, and a U.S. District Judge ordered him to pay $5,050 in restitution to the bank.
The judge also sentenced him to 46 months in prison and revoked his supervised release from his previous bank robberies.
The court recommended that Saxby be placed in a comprehensive drug-treatment program and mental health treatment program.
The court also recommended that he not serve time at the Federal Correctional Institute in Estill, court documents say.
As part of Saxby’s federal terms of release, he’s not allowed to possess any firearm.
