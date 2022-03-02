Suspect in fatal Orangeburg crash still in hospital; Report: Car reached at least 110 mph

The 23-year-old man charged in Friday’s deadly collision remains hospitalized, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director of Public Affairs Sherri Iacobelli said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state trooper who pursued him is on administrative duty, she said.

The crash claimed the lives of Zeleria Simpson of Charleston, an S.C. State University graduate, and Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville. Riley was a student at the university.

Three other S.C. State University students were injured, including Fuquan Mekhi C. Hills of Greenville.

Hills is facing two charges each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in death, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

He’s also charged with one count each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm and open container of alcohol.

Hills was allegedly driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata at an estimated speed of 110 to 125 miles per hour, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Adam Myrick said.

Iacobelli said SCDPS isn’t charging anyone else in the crash.

Collins alleged the crash occurred after a trooper noticed the Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S Highway 21 bypass in Orangeburg at 1 a.m. Friday.

“The trooper attempted a traffic stop for that offense. When the driver failed to stop for blue lights after making several turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement, the driver of that 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided with a 2009 Mercury Milan at the intersection of S.C. Highway 33 and S.C. Highway 178,” Collins claimed.

The Milan was driven by Simpson and she was the only occupant in the car, Myrick said.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Leon C. Porter, of Troop Seven, was the trooper pursuing the Sonata, Iacobelli said.

He’s currently on administrative duty.

“All pursuits and use of force incidents are reviewed by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and as such this case is being reviewed by OPR to determine if all policies and procedures were followed. While the case is under review by the department, the trooper has been placed on administrative duty, which is left to the discretion of the department following critical incidents and is not considered disciplinary action,” Iacobelli explained.

Porter has been working as a South Carolina trooper since July 2011, according to records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

He also previously worked for the S.C. State University Police Department, the Columbia Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the crash because of a state law involving agencies that work the same area.

