Suspect in custody 12 years after attack; woman robbed, left bleeding in Orangeburg bank parking lot

Twelve years after a woman was robbed and left bleeding in a bank parking lot, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety believes it has her attacker in custody.
Last September, ODPS officials learned the suspect was being held by the Clarendon County Detention Center.
“Once our department was notified that that subject was ready for pick-up, we made arrangement and he was picked up Jan. 20,” ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said.
Norman Emanuel Pauling, 34, of 2800 SE 4th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is now facing charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with intent to kill in Orangeburg. He has South Carolina connections.
The Orangeburg charges stem from a June 19, 2008 incident.
A woman was carrying a bank deposit bag from a local insurance business to Community Resource Bank, which was then located at 1820 Columbia Road, according to an ODPS incident report.
Pauling allegedly struck the woman on her head with an unknown object and left her bleeding in the parking lot of the bank.
The woman sustained three fractures to her skull.
The bank deposit bag was stolen. It contained $1,039.78 and 28 checks made out to the insurance company.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office later located the getaway car.
Inside of the car was the bank deposit bag and the 28 checks.
The incident report alleges that Pauling’s fingerprints were located on some of the checks.
If convicted of the 2008 armed robbery in Orangeburg, Pauling faces a minimum of 10 years in prison but up to 30 years.
The day before ODPS officers picked Pauling up from the Clarendon County Detention Center, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in a Manning incident.
A magistrate sentenced him to 90 days in prison, suspended to time served.
In September 2008, Pauling pleaded guilty in Custer County, Oklahoma to one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree burglary.
A judge sentenced him to six years in prison and court fees of $2,678.51. Court records show that as of 2018, he began making payments of $50 a month.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.