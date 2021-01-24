Suspect in custody 12 years after attack; woman robbed, left bleeding in Orangeburg bank parking lot

Twelve years after a woman was robbed and left bleeding in a bank parking lot, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety believes it has her attacker in custody.

Last September, ODPS officials learned the suspect was being held by the Clarendon County Detention Center.

“Once our department was notified that that subject was ready for pick-up, we made arrangement and he was picked up Jan. 20,” ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said.

Norman Emanuel Pauling, 34, of 2800 SE 4th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is now facing charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with intent to kill in Orangeburg. He has South Carolina connections.

The Orangeburg charges stem from a June 19, 2008 incident.

A woman was carrying a bank deposit bag from a local insurance business to Community Resource Bank, which was then located at 1820 Columbia Road, according to an ODPS incident report.

Pauling allegedly struck the woman on her head with an unknown object and left her bleeding in the parking lot of the bank.

The woman sustained three fractures to her skull.