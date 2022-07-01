Suspect in 6-year-old’s death arraigned

A 19-year-old appeared in court on Friday for his arraignment on a charge connected to the shooting death of a 6-year-old.

Seth James Phillips of 31 Karen Place, Farmington, New York, is facing one count of murder.

Phillips was taken into custody in New York about a month ago. He will spend his birthday, July 4, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Phillips is one of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Inv. LaKesha Gillard told the court on Friday that one of the four suspects allegedly told a family member that he’d shot a 6-year-old.

Two other suspects implicated themselves, Gillard said.

Warrants accuse Phillips of being in the car with his three co-defendants when they allegedly opened fire on the McLain Street home where Hunter, his brother and parents were on May 13.

Others who are already in custody on the charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime include:

• Jeremiah J. Harley, 17, of County Road 50, Canandaigua, N.Y. He’s charged as an adult.

• Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Pinewood Street, Chillicothe, Illinois.

• Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of Greenwood Drive, West Columbia.

Phillips is not facing any charges of attempted murder or possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Harley, Lloyd and Anderson are accused of firing a “barrage of bullets” into the McClain Street home, according to their warrants.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has said the suspects shot the wrong home. He alleges they went to Woodford to buy or steal marijuana.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said Friday.

“We haven’t stopped investigating this,” he said.

