 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
breaking editor's pick top story

Suspect in 6-year-old’s death arraigned

  • 0

A 19-year-old appeared in court on Friday for his arraignment on a charge connected to the shooting death of a 6-year-old.

Seth James Phillips of 31 Karen Place, Farmington, New York, is facing one count of murder.

Phillips was taken into custody in New York about a month ago. He will spend his birthday, July 4, at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Phillips is one of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Inv. LaKesha Gillard told the court on Friday that one of the four suspects allegedly told a family member that he’d shot a 6-year-old.

Two other suspects implicated themselves, Gillard said.

Warrants accuse Phillips of being in the car with his three co-defendants when they allegedly opened fire on the McLain Street home where Hunter, his brother and parents were on May 13.

People are also reading…

Others who are already in custody on the charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime include:

• Jeremiah J. Harley, 17, of County Road 50, Canandaigua, N.Y. He’s charged as an adult.

• Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Pinewood Street, Chillicothe, Illinois.

• Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of Greenwood Drive, West Columbia.

Phillips is not facing any charges of attempted murder or possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Harley, Lloyd and Anderson are accused of firing a “barrage of bullets” into the McClain Street home, according to their warrants.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has said the suspects shot the wrong home. He alleges they went to Woodford to buy or steal marijuana.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said Friday.

“We haven’t stopped investigating this,” he said.

Seth James Phillips

Phillips 

 OCDC

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News