Suspect charged in Cordova shooting; victim doesn’t think he was target

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in a Cordova shooting.

Carlos Espinoza, of 6541 Kips Lane, is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He was taken into custody by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Thursday.

Espinoza’s charges stem from an April 23 incident on Riley Road, according to an incident report.

A man said he was driving home just after 4 p.m. when he spotted an older silver Saturn stopped in the middle of Riley Road.

It was occupied by two males and a female, he said.

One of the males exited the Saturn, approached his truck and fired one shot through the windshield of his truck.

He said the female in the Saturn repeatedly yelled, “That’s the wrong person.”

The injured man then drove to a Mixon Mill Road home and hid in the yard.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The injured man told deputies that he recognized the alleged gunman as a former classmate and didn’t think he was the intended target.

Espinoza is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday afternoon.

If he’s convicted, Espinoza faces up to 30 years in prison.

