A 46-year-old Barnwell man is accused of shooting a man outside the Cookout in Orangeburg.

Gregory Leroy Brown Jr., of Burr Street, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s accused of shooting a 62-year-old Orangeburg man twice at 10:48 p.m. March 7.

The injured man told officers that he rode his moped to the Cookout at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

He heard two gunshots while he waited to place his order at the walkup window.

He wondered where the shots came from and then realized he had been shot.

He looked down and saw blood coming from the right side of his leg. He was also shot in the shoulder.

He asked for help from Cookout employees and they rendered aid until officers arrived at the scene.

A person who witnessed the shooting provided investigators with information that led them to Brown as a suspect.

Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger denied Brown’s bond. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If Brown is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.