Sumter real estate agent arrested for failing to file tax returns and pay more than $17K in taxes

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Sumter real estate agent and charged her with failing to file tax returns and pay state Income Tax.

Melissa Richardson, 48, of Sumter, is charged with five counts of failing to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2014 – 2018, according to the arrest warrants. Richardson earned $551,085 in taxable income during that time period and failed to pay $17,322 in state Individual Income Tax.

If convicted, Richardson faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each count. She is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930

