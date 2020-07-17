Summerville man sentenced to 12 years; 4th defendant to be imprisoned for string of armed robberies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that Julius Hamilton Washington, 29, of Summerville, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in a series of armed robberies that culminated in a high-speed chase and shots fired at South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Washington was one of four individuals indicted in 2018 for robbing multiple businesses and business employees at gunpoint. The four defendants conspired to commit multiple armed robberies of businesses, including a Dollar General store in Awendaw, a Verizon store in Summerville and a Verizon store in Waxhaw, North Carolina. The string of robberies ended shortly after the four robbed the Verizon store in Waxhaw on February 10, 2017. Like in other robberies, the four held the store employee at gunpoint while they stole cell phones and electronic devices from the store’s safe.