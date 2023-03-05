Students at Holly Hill Elementary School took part in a pep rally on Thursday, but it wasn’t for an upcoming ballgame.

They cheered, they clapped, they beamed smiles of excitement.

The reason? Reading.

To celebrate National Read Across America Day, Holly Hill Elementary students had a special celebration, thanks to a partnership between the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America.

“Today was a phenomenal day,” Holly Hill Elementary School Principal Johnnie Smith said.

“Our kids really enjoyed this event. It helped get them excited about reading 20 minutes a day,” he said.

“In this day and time, there are so many distractions that keep our kids disengaged from education, but moments like this really create an enthusiasm and excitement around education and reading. This whole event was amazing,” he said.

“Keep pounding,” Smith said. “We’re going to do our best to make sure these students are doing their best for the future.”

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “It’s absolutely outstanding to see kids excited about reading and just learning these things that would help them become better students.”

“I just want to thank the Carolina Panthers for their vision,” he said.

“We have pep rallies for athletes all the time, but to have this rally and see students excited about their academics, it lets us know we’re on the right track,” Foster added.

“I’m sure many of our students will be taking the advice and reading that 20 minutes,” he said.

“Read 20” was a main theme reinforced throughout the hour-long rally.

Riley Fields, the director of Carolina Panthers community relations, wore a tall red and white striped hat – modeled after one featured in many of the children’s books by Dr. Seuss.

Fields wore an aqua-colored jacket and a red bowtie as he served as emcee for the rally.

He encouraged students to read 20 minutes a day, whether they read a book or even the back of a cereal box.

Fields’ enthusiasm was contagious as he fostered excitement throughout the gymnasium.

“I’m willing to call the Carolina Panthers, ‘Carolina Panthers Elementary School,’” Orangeburg County School District Director of Student Services Hayward Jean said.

“They taught today,” he said.

“This wasn’t a pep rally, this was an instructional pep rally. It was out of this world,” he added.

“Throughout all of the excitement and all of the fun, they gave a lot of parental strategies too. They also gave things we can do in the classroom as well,” he said.

“I believe this is how we should make reading feel – because that’s what reading is: It’s fun, it’s exciting, it is everything they did today,” Jean added.

Each Holly Hill Elementary School student was given three books of their choosing from the Scholastic Book Fair following the pep rally.