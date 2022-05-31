Stranger shoots at Orangeburg man

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man says someone shot at him while he was parked in front of his Folly Road apartment at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, according to an ODPS incident report.

He reported that a stranger came out of his neighbor’s apartment.

The man began to drive away when he saw the stranger.

He claimed the stranger then began firing a gun at him.

Several bullets struck his car. One bullet struck another unoccupied car.

The man was not physically injured.

In a separate report, a Crossing Circle man reported someone stole his fully loaded black Glock 48 9 mm handgun, with a 10-round magazine, from his car on Saturday.

He told police he wasn’t sure if someone took it from his unlocked car before he left for work or while he was at work, the incident report said.

The value of the gun is $600.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a truck, utility trailer, tools and a gun from the Days Inn parking lot on Thursday.

The truck owner called deputies to 3402 Five Chop Road after discovering his 2007 red Ford F-250 pickup and attached, enclosed Quality Cargo trailer were missing.

He had a Beretta 9 mm handgun in the truck and tools valued at $10,000 in the trailer.

The value of the stolen items is $37,600.

In a separate report, two people stole an electric, single-seater golf cart that was parked at the Pilot gas station, located at 2064 Homestead Road, in Bowman.

The theft occurred at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The value of the golf cart is $4,500.

