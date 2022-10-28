Stranger found in bathroom of Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman dialed 911 after her juvenile daughter reported finding a stranger in the bathroom of their Maedrine Street residence, according to an incident report.

The daughter got up to use the bathroom around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. When she entered the bathroom she noticed a male sitting on the bathroom sink.

Before she could leave, the male closed the door and told her, "If you scream, I will hit you."

The male then released the door, allowing the daughter to leave.

She returned to the bathroom with a bottle of bleach to douse the male, the report said. He spat in her face, exited the bathroom window and fled on foot.

He was described as a black male wearing a black and yellow shirt, black pants and yellow and white Jordan shoes. He had a braided hairstyle and tattoos on both arms, neck and above the left eyebrow. He also has scratches on both sides of his neck and face.

In a separate incident report, someone is accused of stealing an estimated $378 of water from the Town of Santee by hooking his residence back up to the town's system after it was disconnected for non-payment.

The town of Santee expressed a desire to press charges against the subject.

The case will be presented to a judge for warrants, according to the incident report.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Rowesville woman is accused of stealing several items from the Salvation Army thrift store on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

Jeannette Deanna Brown, 50, was charged with larceny Tuesday.

She’s accused of going behind the store twice in August and placing a number of items from the store into her 2012 Ford Fusion, according to a warrant.

The items had been donated to the business for resale to help individuals in need. The items include clothes, shoes and boxes of other items, according to an ODPS incident report.

The value of the items was about $400.