Stranger breaks into Orangeburg-area home; burglar says, ‘DJ sent me’

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A stranger broke into an Orangeburg-area residence while a resident was home.

A woman said she was in the den of her Bushy Drive residence when she heard a noise shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

The woman looked toward her back door and saw the silhouette of someone standing there.

The woman said she called out and the stranger said, “DJ sent me.”

The woman said the stranger then turned around and ran out the back door, slamming it shut.

While nothing was taken, the damage to the door was estimated to be about $100.

In other reports:

• A Norway church was broken into early Monday morning.

Someone broke into Homeward Bound Ministries on Norway Road shortly after 4 a.m., an incident report said.

The burglar checked the doors of the church's Sunday school building before busting out the windows with a cinder block, according to security video. The burglar then stole a 32-inch flatscreen television valued at $200.

The burglar then broke into the church and stole about $30 worth of drinks and snacks.

He rode away on a bicycle, carrying the TV.

The bicycling suspect was later found on Norway Road with the television. The burglar dropped the TV and fled on foot.

A search was conducted for the subject but was not successful.

The burglar wore black pants, a grey hoodie and white gloves.

The estimated damage to the church and Sunday school building windows was $600.

• An Orangeburg man reported his lawnmower was stolen from his Slab Landing Road residence Thursday evening.

The lawnmower is valued at $4,500.

• A Holly Hill woman reported someone stole her trailer early Sunday morning from her Camden Road residence.

The value of the trailer was $1,500.

• A Ravenel man reported his 21-foot by 7-foot Outback Sydney edition beige camper was stolen from a Reevesville Road residence in Bowman.

The camper is valued at $12,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman and her brother-in-law detained a suspect at gunpoint when they allegedly caught him burglarizing a Sellers Avenue home Friday morning, according to an incident report.

The man and woman said they had arrived at the residence, which has been used for storage, shortly after 11 a.m. to pick up some catering equipment.

The woman went to the side door and her brother-in-law went to the rear door. When the woman pushed on the side door, it was blocked by a couch. The suspect was allegedly on the furniture.

The woman yelled and her brother-in-law arrived armed with a rifle. After the suspect failed to come out of the residence, the brother-in-law fired two shots in the air, according to the report.

The suspect then exited and stayed in the doorway until law enforcement arrived, according to the report.

Ulysses Steven Conner Jr, 30, of 1548 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, was charged with second-degree burglary.