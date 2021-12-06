Stolen vehicle recovered in Orangeburg, teen charged

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Police have recovered a stolen Honda Accord and charged a 17-year-old with having the vehicle in his possession, according to an incident report.

The 2004 gold Honda Accord was stolen on Nov. 27 as it was parked at the Sunoco gas station at 1111 Boulevard Street. An incident report claims it was unsecured.

The owner of the Honda called police Sunday afternoon after seeing the vehicle parked outside of the Pic-N-Pay, located at 1251 Broughton Street. The rear window was missing.

The owner looked through the Honda and reported that nothing appeared to be missing.

Officers found the 17-year-old inside the business and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle. ODPS redacted the name of the teen from the report.

The Honda was valued at $1,000 when it was stolen. In its recovered condition, the Honda’s value is now at $600.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone reported Saturday that several items were stolen from a unit at Public Storage, located at 2950 North Road, Orangeburg.

The stolen items include a The North Face coat, a Tommy Hilfiger jacket, a Guess jacket, a Rocawear coat, a Mercedes long-sleeve shirt, a black all-in-one suit, a long-sleeve shirt, three Adidas tracksuits and four bathing suits.

The items are valued at $1,157.94.

In unrelated incident reports:

• A double-axle Down to Earth trailer with a wooden floor was stolen on Friday from a Sleepy Hollow Road property in Cameron.

The trailer is valued at $2,800.

• A North property owner reported Saturday that someone stole his 1989 motorcycle from his Coon Dog Lane property.

A neighbor reported that someone stole gasoline and a fuel can.

The incident reports say the two thefts may be related.

The value of the stolen items is $3,125.

• A Faglier Circle man returned to his Orangeburg home on Saturday to find his home unsecured and his 9mm Taurus G3C pistol and 30-round magazine stolen.

The value of the pistol and magazine is $300.

• Someone stole a 2006 silver Pontiac G6 that was parked on the side of Salley Road, in North, on Saturday.

The G6 is valued at $6,000.

