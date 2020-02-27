Stolen vehicle found at Orangeburg gas station

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A deputy found a vehicle at an Orangeburg gas station on Thursday that was reported stolen out of Denmark, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The deputy first spotted the 2011 Ford F150 around midnight at the Shell gas station at 110 Chestnut Street.
It was parked at a gas pump for over 30 minutes while no customers were at the business.
The deputy determined that the license plate on the truck was actually registered to a Chevrolet van.
There wasn’t any damage to the truck and the keys were left inside it, the report states.
A deputy took an inventory of the truck. Nothing suspicious was inside of it.
A local wrecker service towed the truck for safe keeping.
The truck is valued $6,000.
In other reports:
• Deputies received a call Wednesday from a real estate agent overseeing property for sale on Hunting Road in Branchville.
The real estate agent reported that the refrigerator, sink and cabinets were stolen.
The items are valued at $7,700.
• A woman called deputies on Wednesday afternoon to report that the rims on her 2014 Dodge Avenger were damaged by a pothole on an Interstate 26 eastbound entrance ramp.
She told deputies that she needed to make a report to document the damage and contact the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The pothole caused $600 in damage, the report states.
