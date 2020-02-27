Stolen vehicle found at Orangeburg gas station

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A deputy found a vehicle at an Orangeburg gas station on Thursday that was reported stolen out of Denmark, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The deputy first spotted the 2011 Ford F150 around midnight at the Shell gas station at 110 Chestnut Street.

It was parked at a gas pump for over 30 minutes while no customers were at the business.

The deputy determined that the license plate on the truck was actually registered to a Chevrolet van.

There wasn’t any damage to the truck and the keys were left inside it, the report states.

A deputy took an inventory of the truck. Nothing suspicious was inside of it.

A local wrecker service towed the truck for safe keeping.

The truck is valued $6,000.

In other reports:

• Deputies received a call Wednesday from a real estate agent overseeing property for sale on Hunting Road in Branchville.

The real estate agent reported that the refrigerator, sink and cabinets were stolen.