Stolen vehicle found at Orangeburg gas station
Stolen vehicle found at Orangeburg gas station

OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A deputy found a vehicle at an Orangeburg gas station on Thursday that was reported stolen out of Denmark, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The deputy first spotted the 2011 Ford F150 around midnight at the Shell gas station at 110 Chestnut Street.

It was parked at a gas pump for over 30 minutes while no customers were at the business.

The deputy determined that the license plate on the truck was actually registered to a Chevrolet van.

There wasn’t any damage to the truck and the keys were left inside it, the report states.

A deputy took an inventory of the truck. Nothing suspicious was inside of it.

A local wrecker service towed the truck for safe keeping.

The truck is valued $6,000.

In other reports:

• Deputies received a call Wednesday from a real estate agent overseeing property for sale on Hunting Road in Branchville.

The real estate agent reported that the refrigerator, sink and cabinets were stolen.

The items are valued at $7,700.

• A woman called deputies on Wednesday afternoon to report that the rims on her 2014 Dodge Avenger were damaged by a pothole on an Interstate 26 eastbound entrance ramp.

She told deputies that she needed to make a report to document the damage and contact the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The pothole caused $600 in damage, the report states.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

