STOLEN PROPERTY

• 4/20/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches and some gold and silver antique coins. The value of the items is $2,400.

• 4/19/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from an ambulance. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

• 4/16/21 – Cotton Avenue, Cope: Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia. It is valued at $5,000.

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

* 5/11/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole four televisions, two bed frames, a .380-caliber HiPoint pistol and various tools. The items are valued at $2,000.

* 5/7/21 – Stanley Street, Orangeburg: A side-by-side refrigerator, a love seat, a 42-inch television, a 32-inch television and a silver necklace with a charm. The items are valued at $2,100.

* 5/7/21 – Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a water heater, an air-conditioning unit, a push lawnmower and a trash can. The items are valued at $3,100.

* 5/7/21 – Nelson Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an air fryer, an 18-inch Stihl chainsaw, a 12-inch Stihl chainsaw, an air blower and a greed weed whacker. The items are valued at $1,180.

* 5/6/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: A brand-new window air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $1,120.

* 5/6/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an air conditioning unit. The unit is valued at $6,000.

• 5/5/21 – Anderson Street, Orangeburg: A 2000 red Pontiac Grand AM GT was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 5/5/21 – Interstate 26 EB Exit 145 ramp: Someone stole a white Mack semi-truck and a lowboy-style trailer. The value of the truck and trailer is $140,000.

• 5/4/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A 20.1-foot 2012 Hurricane Sundeck Sport 201 boat, with the phrase “Multiple Personalities” on the sides and a 2011 gray Yamaha 150 motor were stolen. They are valued at $25,000.

• 5/3/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: Four catalytic converters were stolen, one each from a 2014 Chevrolet Express van, a 2018 Chevrolet Express van and two 2021 Ford F-450 pickup trucks. The value of the catalytic converters and damage is $8,000.

• 5/3/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2020 Toyota Camry. It is valued at $35,000.

• 5/3/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 4/30/21 – Fountain Lake Drive, Eutawville: Someone stole two Kawasaki motorcycles, two go-kart motors, a diamond-plated toolbox, a mountain bike and the catalytic converter from a gray Chevrolet van. The items are valued at $2,200.

• 4/27/21 – Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg: A diamond ring, wedding band and Invicta watch were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.

• 4/27/21 – Forest Brook Drive, Neeses: Someone stole a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima. It is valued at $5,000.

• 4/23/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 65-inch Vizio television, an Apple iPad issued by the Orangeburg County School District and a Nintendo Switch gaming system along with its case and two games. The value of the items is $2,000.

• 4/23/21 – Dunwoody Street, Orangeburg: A door handle, hand tools, a DeWalt slider saw, DeWalt power tools and an air compressor were stolen from a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500. The value of the items is $1,700.

• 4/23/21 – Wire Road, Orangeburg: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 1996 Acura. It is valued at $800.

• 4/23/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Pilot. It is valued at $1,200.

• 4/23/21 – Triplett Road, Orangeburg: A 2002 silver Chevrolet Malibu was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 4/23/21 – Pheasant Lane, Orangeburg: A 1966 white Volkswagen Beetle was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

• 4/23/21 – Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill: Someone stole a utility trailer containing a tank of methyl bromide gas and various tools. The trailer and items are valued at $22,420.69.

• 4/23/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a 2001 Ford Ranger. It is valued at $400.

• 4/23/21 – Proctor Road, Cope: The following items were stolen: two catalytic converters, a Pepsi Cola crate containing horseshoes, a cricket bucket and a gas can. The items are valued at $890.

• 4/23/21 – Dove Point Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, .380-caliber Taurus TCP pistol from the glovebox of an unlocked 2018 Nissan Frontier. The pistol is valued at $200.

• 4/20/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches and some gold and silver antique coins. The value of the items is $2,400.

• 4/19/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from an ambulance. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

• 4/16/21 – Cotton Avenue, Cope: Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia. It is valued at $5,000.