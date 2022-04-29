STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 4/20/22 – Shortleaf Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 2021 E-Z-GO Express L6 golf cart. It is valued at $14,425.80.

• 4/19/22 – Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg: A GRX retro-reflectometer was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole five catalytic converters from vehicles at Davis Toyota. The value of the catalytic converters is $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – Cook Road, North: a 16-foot black trailer and a toolbox containing $15,000 in tools was stolen. The trailer and tools are valued at $21,300.

• 4/19/22 – Water Tank Road, Neeses: Someone stole a Caterpillar generator and $300 in cash. The value of the generator and cash is $1,100.

• 4/19/22 – Seawright Street, Orangeburg: An unlocked 2006 tan Cadillac DTS was stolen. The keys were left inside of it. The DTS is valued at $6,000.

• 4/19/22 – Antioch Road, Santee: Someone stole a 12-guage shotgun and a .22-caliber revolver. The firearms are valued at $400.

• 4/14/22 – Chanticleer Court, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Taurus GX4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 4/14/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/14/22 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: A 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

• 4/12/22 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole electrical and plumbing supplies. The stolen supplies are valued at $8,000.

• 4/8/22 – Crosby Street, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a backdoor, refrigerator, stove, window air conditioning unit, wooden table and chairs and wooden chest of drawers. The items are valued at $1,850.

• 4/8/22 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A work-issued Dell laptop computer was stolen. It is valued at $800.

• 4/8/22 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Escape. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/7/22 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4, $400 in cash and various cereals were stolen. The items are valued at $950.

• 4/7/22 – Fourwind Road at Unity Road, Holly Hill: A 2020 black Mercedes GLS was stolen. It is valued at $75,000.

• 4/6/22 – Mary Ellen Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a mechanic’s toolbox, a saber saw, a steel saw, a Makita saw, a weed trimmer, a weed blower, a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer, several sizes of sockets, three-quarter-inch ratchets, standard wrenches and standard sockets. The value of the stolen tools is $1,865.

• 4/6/22 – Stanley Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked car: a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun containing a flashlight and laser attachment; a holster; a purple and pink knife; a black book bag; $50 in cash and personal bank cards.

• 4/4/22 – Wisterwood Circle, North: Someone stole a 2015 black Kia Optima. The Optima is valued at $10,000.

