STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 11/30/21 – Corona Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Mitsubishi Lancer. It is valued at $1,500.
- 11/30/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A Stihl concrete saw and an 18-inch Husqvarna chainsaw were stolen. The tools are valued at $1,400.
- 11/30/21 – Kim Street, Cordova: Someone stole a purse, $400 in cash and a Motorola Z flip-phone. The value of the items is $1,403.
- 11/30/21 – Ayers Road, Orangeburg: A black horse was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.
- 11/29/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone broke into Food Lion and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The cigarettes are valued at $1,000.
- 11/29/21 – Fairfield Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 60-inch Vizio telelvison, a Microsoft Xbox and $300 in coins. The items are valued at $1,000.
- 11/29/21 – Jensen Court, Orangeburg: Copper and electrical wiring was stolen. The wiring is valued at $8,000.
- 11/25/21 – Middle Willow Road, Norway: Someone stole an unsecured 2021 gray Toyota Tacoma. It is valued at $55,000.
- 11/25/21 – Lefty Court, Elloree: A 1996 white Ford F-350 dually pickup was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
- 11/25/21 – Fair Oaks Court, Branchville: Two Coleman camping stoves, two Milwaukee Tool impact guns, a 30-inch black Samsung television, a Harrington & Richardson shotgun, a Black & Decker bench grinder, an air compressor and an Oklahoma Joe grill were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $1,990.
- 11/25/21 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2006 white Ford F-350 van was stolen from the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. The van is valued at $6,500.
- 11/25/21 – Lands End Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a sound bar, various articles of baby clothes, a silver and blue men’s engagement ring, two Sony Playstation game controllers and three Roku televisions. The stolen items are valued at $950.
- 11/23/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: 10 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from Dollar General. The cigarettes are valued at $811.
- 11/23/21 – Bleakley Street, Orangeburg: 42 cartons of Newport cigarettes and 15 packs of Swisher Sweet cigars were stolen from Metts Grocery. They are valued at $3,753.
- 11/18/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from the following Toyota vehicles parked at Davis Toyota: a 2022 4Runner, a 2014 Sienna, a 2006 Sequoia, a 2021 Highlander, a 2014 Highlander, a 2021 RAV, a 2006 Highlander and two 2022 Tacomas. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $9,000.
- 11/18/21 – Millennium Drive, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2020 Nissan Titan. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 11/18/21 – Opal Lane, Neeses: Someone stole a 9 mm Smith & Wesson Pro Series C handgun. It is valued at $700.
- 11/18/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A burglar stole money from a cash register, cigars and a safe at the Quick Store. The value of the stolen items is $900.
- 11/17/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Michael Kors wallet containing approximately $2,000 in cash from inside a store at the Prince of Orange Mall. The value of the stolen wallet and cash is $2,070.
- 11/17/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
- 11/17/21 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: A burglar stole 100 packs of Newport cigarettes and fifty cartons of assorted cigarettes. The value of stolen tobacco products is $2,900.
- 11/15/21 – Bonner Avenue, Santee: An unsecured, disabled 2001 silver BMW 330I was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
- 11/15/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: $100 cash, a pair of hoop earrings, a pair of green earrings, a ring with a green stone, a chain, pendant, garnet earrings and a garnet ring. The items are valued at $1,200.