STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 1/12/22 – Bleakley Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and eight video games were stolen. They are valued at $800.
- 1/12/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 white Ford E350. The catalytic converter is valued at $750.
- 1/12/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Heavy-duty electrical wiring was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
- 1/7/22 – Dragstrip Road, North: Someone stole a 1993 red Ford F-150. It is valued at $3,000.
- 1/6/22 – Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: eight pairs Nike Air Jordan sneakers, two pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers, a 75-inch Samsung television, a Bulova watch, a Citizen watch, a Sony PlayStation5 and a MacPro Smart Pure I sound bar. The items are valued at $8,840.
- 1/6/22 – Trebie Road, Orangeburg: DJ equipment and an Apple MacBook were stolen. They are valued at $3,100.
- 1/6/22 – Eagle Run Drive, Cordova: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 silver Lincoln MKS. The MKS is valued at $6,000.
- 1/6/22 – Planters Trace Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, an iron wood stove, a Craftsman table saw, a Troy-Bilt planter and a red, heavy-duty trailer with three tires. The items are valued at $6,900.
- 1/5/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol was stolen. It is valued at $500.
- 1/5/22 – Calvary Church Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer. It is valued at $2,500.
- 1/4/22 – Family Circle, St. Matthews: Two 50-inch Vizio televisions, one 65-inch Vizio television, a Sony PlayStation4 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $2,680.
- 1/4/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a DeWalt power cleaner, a Ryobi 18-volt air compressor, a DeWalt portable power station, a DeWalt Flexvolt battery pack and a Mainstays microwave. The items are valued at $1,380.
- 1/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: An unlocked white Chrysler Voyager was stolen. It is valued at $30,000.
- 12/30/21 – Willow Swamp Road, Norway: Someone stole a trailer. It is valued at $15,000.
- 12/30/21 – Norway Road and Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: A 2005 black Mercury Mountaineer was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
- 12/30/21 – Gerber Lane, Santee: Someone stole a silver 9 mm Smith & Wesson SDVE firearm from a storage shed. The gun is valued at $400.
- 12/30/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 60-inch LG television was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
- 12/30/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen from a shed: a DeWalt framing nailer, miscellaneous hand tools, a Craftsman air compressor, a Kobalt cord reel, multiple Black & Decker tools and a Craftsman sawzall. The tools are valued at $1,340.
- 12/30/21 – Seawright Street, Orangeburg: A 1976 light blue Cadillac Deville and a 2001 burgundy Dodge Caravan were stolen. They are valued at $7,000.
- 12/22/21 – Arends Road, Cordova: Someone stole a 2018 white Infinity G60. It is valued at $29,000.
- 12/22/21 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: A pink and black Coolster 125 four-wheeler was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.
- 12/22/21 – Morninghill Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2017 silver Ford Mustang. It is valued at $3,000.
- 12/21/21 – Amelia Street, Orangeburg: Two white LG window air conditioning units were stolen. They are valued at $1,400.
- 12/20/21 – Good Farm Road, Holly Hill: A 12-foot enclosed U-Haul trailer and a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck were stolen. The value of the items is $6,500.
- 12/20/21 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2016 BMW X-5 SUV. It is valued at $20,000.
- 12/18/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A 2013 gray Ford Focus was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.
- 12/18/21 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items out of a car: a blue with cream stripes book bag, yoga pants, a pair of jeans, a sweater and a key to the car. The items are valued at $830.
- 12/18/21 – Middleton Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen out of a car: a black pocketbook, a black wallet and a 9 mm Ruger handgun. The value of the items is $1,150.