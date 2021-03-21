STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 3/17/21 – Slab Landing Road, Orangeburg: Two catalytic converters were stolen from a 1997 white GMC 2500 truck. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.
• 3/16/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a Glenfield Apartments unit.
• 3/16/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from a business. It is valued at $1,800.
• 3/16/21 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2003 Ford F350 and its contents were stolen. The contents included: three computers, two chests of tools, about seven plastic bins of clothes, a bin of antiques, a 35-inch flat-screen television and miscellaneous tools and knives.
The value of the stolen truck and items is $19,150.
• 3/15/21 – Stilton Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2019 blue and gray Chevrolet Malibu. It was found burned. It was valued at $25,000.
• 3/12/21 – Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: A 2000 gold Nissan was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 3/10/21 – Parker Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 1978 tan Dodge utility truck. It’s valued at $1,000.
• 3/10/21 – Palmetto Parkway, Orangeburg: A 5-by-10 foot wood-floored utility trailer and a 20-foot ladder were stolen. They are valued at $1,200.
• 3/10/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2002 convertible Porsche 911. It is valued at $12,000.
• 3/5/21 – Willing Lakes Court, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy Waverunner 700 shoes, a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 3 shoes, three Tulones caps, two pairs of Comme des Garcons shoes, a pair of Balenciaga shoes, a pair of Concord 11 shoes, a pair of Breds 11 shoes, a pair of Jordan 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy 500 shoes, a pair turbo blue Jordan shoes, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max cellphone, $365 in cash, two wallets, an Apple iPhone X, an Apple iPhone 12 and two sets of keys. The value of the items is $7,595.
• 3/5/21 – Fanfare Drive, Orangeburg: 20 framed paintings, 16 pieces of antique china and antique silverware were stolen. The items are valued at $6,600.
• 3/3/21 – Macedonia Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following: an air conditioning unit, a stove, a refrigerator, a water pump, a heater condenser and a stove hood.
The items are valued at $3,000.
• 3/3/21 – Searse Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch Vizio flat-screen television, a Nintendo Switch, a desktop Dell computer, a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console and a 32-inch Roku television.
The items are valued at $1,718.
• 3/3/21 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1983 14-foot aluminum Dura jon boat with an attached outboard motor. The boat and motor are valued at $2,000.
• 3/2/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2009 Honda Civic was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.
• 3/2/21 – Hill Coast Circle, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 3/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen after it was left unlocked with the engine running. It is valued at $2,800.
• 2/26/21 – Forest Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, two firearm magazines, .40-caliber ammunition, $25 in change, $150 in one dollar bills, a bottle of Gray Goose vodka, two boxes of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one box of Nike sneakers and clothes.
The items are valued at $1,783.73.
• 2/26/21 – Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill: A 2021 U-Haul ramp trailer was stolen. It is valued at $3,800.
• 2/26/21 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch flat-screen television, an Apple watch and a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console. The value of the items is $1,400.