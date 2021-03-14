STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 3/10/21 – Parker Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 1978 tan Dodge utility truck. It’s valued at $1,000.
• 3/10/21 – Palmetto Parkway, Orangeburg: A 5-by-10 foot wood-floored utility trailer and a 20-foot ladder were stolen. They are valued at $1,200.
• 3/10/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2002 convertible Porsche 911. It is valued at $12,000.
• 3/5/21 – Willing Lakes Court: The following items were stolen: a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy Waverunner 700 shoes, a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 3 shoes, three Tulones caps, two pairs of Comme des Garcons shoes, a pair of Balenciaga shoes, a pair of Concord 11 shoes, a pair of Breds 11 shoes, a pair of Jordan 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy 500 shoes, a pair turbo blue Jordan shoes, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max cellphone, $365 in cash, two wallets, an Apple iPhone X, an Apple iPhone 12 and two sets of keys. The value of the items is $7,595.
• 3/5/21 – Fanfare Drive, Orangeburg: 20 framed paintings, 16 pieces of antique china and antique silverware were stolen. The items are valued at $6,600.
• 3/3/21 – Macedonia Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following: an air conditioning unit, a stove, a refrigerator, a water pump, a heater condenser and a stove hood.
The items are valued at $3,000.
• 3/3/21 – Searse Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch Vizio flat-screen television, a Nintendo Switch, a desktop Dell computer, a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console and a 32-inch Roku television.
The items are valued at $1,718.
• 3/3/21 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1983 14-foot aluminum Dura jon boat with an attached outboard motor. The boat and motor are valued at $2,000.
• 3/2/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2009 Honda Civic was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.
• 3/2/21 – Hill Coast Circle, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 3/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen after it was left unlocked with the engine running. It is valued at $2,800.
• 2/26/21 – Forest Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, two firearm magazines, .40-caliber ammunition, $25 in change, $150 in one dollar bills, a bottle of Gray Goose vodka, two boxes of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one box of Nike sneakers and clothes.
The items are valued at $1,783.73.
• 2/26/21 – Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill: A 2021 U-Haul ramp trailer was stolen. It is valued at $3,800.
• 2/26/21 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch flat-screen television, an Apple watch and a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console. The value of the items is $1,400.
• 2/24/21 – Quasar Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 50-inch Roku television, a Microsoft Xbox and five games. The items are valued at $850.
• 2/24/21 – Fred Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and a school-issued WiFi box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.
• 2/22/21 – Maedrine Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items from a Ford F-150 pickup truck: debit cards, gold teeth and multiple pairs of shoes. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 2/19/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A five-ton Haier air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 2/17/21 – Governors Creek Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a pair of Gucci sunglasses out of a 2018 silver Honda Civic. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.
• 2/17/21 – North Road, North: A 1995 red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 2/16/21 – Bobby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 Honda Accord coupe. It is valued at $2,000.
• 2/16/21 – Adden Street, Orangeburg: A Chrysler Sebring was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.