STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 4/5/21 – Malibu Drive, Orangeburg: Someone took clothing and personal possessions. The items are valued at $1,700.

• 3/30/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from the Northside Baptist Church bus. It is valued at $500.

• 3/30/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change. The value of the items is $1,200.

• 3/30/21 – Park Street, Neeses: An orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger were stolen. The value of the items is $900.

• 3/29/21 – Lawton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2010 silver GMC Yukon. It is valued at $2,000.

• 3/29/21 – Anderson Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 55-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch sound bar, a 65-inch Vizio television, a 58-inch Orion television and three Sony Xbox controllers. The value of the items is $2,100.

• 3/29/21 – Flake Road, Orangeburg: A 1998 white and black Chevrolet Suburban was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.