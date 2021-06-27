STOLEN PROPERTY

• 6/6/21 – Greenbush Court, Orangeburg: The top piece from a gold mouth grill and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun were stolen from an unsecured Chevrolet Camaro. The value of the items is $950.

• 6/4/21 – Salisberry Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: an Apple laptop computer, an Apple watch with a rose gold band, an engagement ring and a box of Capri Sun pouch drinks. The value of the items is $5,602.

• 6/4/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2012 silver GMC Arcadia. The Arcadia is valued at $15,000.

• 6/4/21 – Twelve Oaks Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .243-caliber Savage bolt-action rifle with a black Nissan scope. The value of the rifle and scope is $600.

• 6/4/21 – Mike Drive, Orangeburg: A 2007 silver Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.

• 6/4/21 – Neeses Highway, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gray Ford Ranger with a gray camper shell mounted to the cargo area. It is valued at $4,000.

• 6/4/21 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: An orange, 42-inch Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower and security chain were stolen. The items are valued at $3,200.