STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 8/10/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2001 tan Toyota Camry. It is valued at $10,000.
• 8/10/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A black 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. It is valued at $350.
• 8/10/21 – Dragstip Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun, a Michael Kors watch and a gold lion head ring out of two vehicles. The value of the stolen items is $2,550.
• 8/10/21 – Kinsey Court, Cordova: A 2012 purple Nissan Maxima was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 8/10/21 – Koller Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Champion generator, three weed cutters and a 32-inch Phillips flat-screen television. The items are valued at $1,100.
• 8/10/21 – Kangaroo Court, Bowman: A black, wood-floored tandem-axle trailer measuring 20 feet by 82 inches, with drop-down ramps, was stolen. The value of the trailer is $3,999.
• 8/10/21 – Seaboard Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from several vehicles. The value of the catalytic converters is $5,000.
• 8/6/21 – Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg: Wiring was stolen from three homes. The value of the wiring is $3,000.
• 8/6/21 – Hillcrest Drive, Orangeburg: A 2014 Ford Escape was stolen. It is valued at $12,000.
• 8/6/21 – Battlefield Drive, Cordova: Someone stole a 2000 Toyota Avalon. It is valued at $1,500.
• 8/5/21 – Shopan Court, Rowesville: The following items were stolen: two televisions, a punching bag, a desktop computer, Sony Xbox/Playstation games, an air compressor and personal documents. The value of the items is $1,500.
• 8/2/21 – Cut Off Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black-frame, wooden-floor Kaufman trailer. It is valued at $2,100.
• 8/2/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A 1985 white Ford F-150 was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 8/2/21 – Boyer Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 75-inch Samsung smart television. It is valued at $1,400.
• 7/29/21 – Doyle Street, Orangeburg: A red electric blower, two weed cutters, bags of clothing, a 40-inch Samsung television and a white chest freezer were stolen. The value of the items is $1,660.
• 7/28/21 – Berry Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
• 7/28/21 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2006 white Ford F-350 truck. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/28/21 - Firethorn Court, Eutawville: An unsecured 1998 burgundy GMC Sierra was stolen. The S.C. Highway Patrol located the vehicle, wrecked, in Berkeley County. The Sierra is valued at $1,500.
• 7/26/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 burgundy Crown Victoria. It is valued at $3,000.
• 7/26/21 – Bamberg Road, Cope: A disabled 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 7/26/21 – July Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an orange motor crane. It is valued at $800.
• 7/26/21 – Lanier Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: 60-inch JVC television, an Apple iPad Pro tablet, an iPad stylus, a craft machine, a tool bag and tools, a surge protector, a dog bed, a wireless robot vacuum and a duffle bag containing clothing. The value of the items is $3,380.
• 7/26/21 – Carver School Road, Cope: Someone stole an unsecured 2006 white and gray Chevrolet 1500 van. Bamberg police later found it on Presbyterian Street. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/23/21 – North McClain Street, Woodford: An air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/23/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: Someone stole a black utility trailer. It is valued at $2,200.
• 7/21/21 – Kristi Court, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a Savage 243 rifle, an ATA Venza semi-automatic shotgun, a semi-automatic Remington 7400 rifle and a Mossburg 500 pump-action shotgun. The value of the stolen items is $1,790.
