STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 8/10/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2001 tan Toyota Camry. It is valued at $10,000.

• 8/10/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A black 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. It is valued at $350.

• 8/10/21 – Dragstip Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun, a Michael Kors watch and a gold lion head ring out of two vehicles. The value of the stolen items is $2,550.

• 8/10/21 – Kinsey Court, Cordova: A 2012 purple Nissan Maxima was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.

• 8/10/21 – Koller Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Champion generator, three weed cutters and a 32-inch Phillips flat-screen television. The items are valued at $1,100.

• 8/10/21 – Kangaroo Court, Bowman: A black, wood-floored tandem-axle trailer measuring 20 feet by 82 inches, with drop-down ramps, was stolen. The value of the trailer is $3,999.

• 8/10/21 – Seaboard Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from several vehicles. The value of the catalytic converters is $5,000.