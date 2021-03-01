STOLEN PROPERTY

• 2/9/21 – Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford van belonging to a church. The value of the converter and damage is $800.

• 2/9/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle is valued at $15,000.

• 2/5/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch TLC smart television, a 55-inch smart television, various Nike sneakers and jewelry. The value of the items is $2,925.

• 2/5/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: Someone stole a 2005 Coachman camper valued at $15,000.

• 2/5/21 – Redmond Mill Road, North: A trailer and tiller were stolen. They are valued at $1,200.

• 2/4/21 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1998 green Chevrolet Silverado valued at $3,000.

• 2/4/21 – Atlantic Avenue, Orangeburg: A .22-caliber Ruger Charger pistol and two .45-caliber HiPoint pistols were stolen. They are valued at $650.

• 2/3/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Santee: Someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a Ford F550 boom truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.