STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 5/4/22 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: Black & Mild cigars and T-shirts were stolen. They are valued at $2,000.

• 5/4/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Samsonite computer bag containing a silver Vostro Notebook 7500, charging cable and wireless mouse. The items are valued at $1,240.

• 5/4/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: 25 cartons of Newport 100s cigarettes and 10 single packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen. The value of the stolen cigarettes is $2,080.

• 5/4/22 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: An Apple iPhone 12 pro was stolen out of a Toyota Camry. The value of the phone is $1,200.

• 5/4/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,584.

• 5/4/22 – Dorchester Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,200.

• 5/4/22 – Banashee Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,200 in cash.

• 5/2/22 – Fairview Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2015 blue Nissan Juke. It is valued at $13,768.

• 5/2/22 – Holestein Road, Bowman: A 2005 gray Ford F-150 pickup, a Hellcat firearm and hunting gear were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $5,000.

• 4/20/22 – Shortleaf Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 2021 E-Z-GO Express L6 golf cart. It is valued at $14,425.80.

• 4/19/22 – Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg: A GRX retro-reflectometer was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole five catalytic converters from vehicles at Davis Toyota. The value of the catalytic converters is $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – Cook Road, North: a 16-foot black trailer and a toolbox containing $15,000 in tools was stolen. The trailer and tools are valued at $21,300.

• 4/19/22 – Water Tank Road, Neeses: Someone stole a Caterpillar generator and $300 in cash. The value of the generator and cash is $1,100.

• 4/19/22 – Seawright Street, Orangeburg: An unlocked 2006 tan Cadillac DTS was stolen. The keys were left inside of it. The DTS is valued at $6,000.

• 4/19/22 – Antioch Road, Santee: Someone stole a 12-guage shotgun and a .22-caliber revolver. The firearms are valued at $400.

• 4/14/22 – Chanticleer Court, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Taurus GX4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 4/14/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/14/22 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: A 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

• 4/12/22 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole electrical and plumbing supplies. The stolen supplies are valued at $8,000.

• 4/8/22 – Crosby Street, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a backdoor, refrigerator, stove, window air conditioning unit, wooden table and chairs and wooden chest of drawers. The items are valued at $1,850.

• 4/8/22 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A work-issued Dell laptop computer was stolen. It is valued at $800.

• 4/8/22 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Escape. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

