 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

STOLEN PROPERTY

  • 0
blue lights illustration

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 5/4/22 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: Black & Mild cigars and T-shirts were stolen. They are valued at $2,000.

• 5/4/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Samsonite computer bag containing a silver Vostro Notebook 7500, charging cable and wireless mouse. The items are valued at $1,240.

• 5/4/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: 25 cartons of Newport 100s cigarettes and 10 single packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen. The value of the stolen cigarettes is $2,080.

• 5/4/22 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: An Apple iPhone 12 pro was stolen out of a Toyota Camry. The value of the phone is $1,200.

• 5/4/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,584.

• 5/4/22 – Dorchester Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,200.

People are also reading…

• 5/4/22 – Banashee Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,200 in cash.

• 5/2/22 – Fairview Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2015 blue Nissan Juke. It is valued at $13,768.

• 5/2/22 – Holestein Road, Bowman: A 2005 gray Ford F-150 pickup, a Hellcat firearm and hunting gear were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $5,000.

• 4/20/22 – Shortleaf Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 2021 E-Z-GO Express L6 golf cart. It is valued at $14,425.80.

• 4/19/22 – Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg: A GRX retro-reflectometer was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole five catalytic converters from vehicles at Davis Toyota. The value of the catalytic converters is $10,000.

• 4/19/22 – Cook Road, North: a 16-foot black trailer and a toolbox containing $15,000 in tools was stolen. The trailer and tools are valued at $21,300.

• 4/19/22 – Water Tank Road, Neeses: Someone stole a Caterpillar generator and $300 in cash. The value of the generator and cash is $1,100.

• 4/19/22 – Seawright Street, Orangeburg: An unlocked 2006 tan Cadillac DTS was stolen. The keys were left inside of it. The DTS is valued at $6,000.

• 4/19/22 – Antioch Road, Santee: Someone stole a 12-guage shotgun and a .22-caliber revolver. The firearms are valued at $400.

• 4/14/22 – Chanticleer Court, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Taurus GX4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 4/14/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/14/22 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: A 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

• 4/12/22 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole electrical and plumbing supplies. The stolen supplies are valued at $8,000.

• 4/8/22 – Crosby Street, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a backdoor, refrigerator, stove, window air conditioning unit, wooden table and chairs and wooden chest of drawers. The items are valued at $1,850.

• 4/8/22 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A work-issued Dell laptop computer was stolen. It is valued at $800.

• 4/8/22 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Escape. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two shot at pub, report says

Two shot at pub, report says

Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News